First constructed in the 1890s and rebuilt multiple times since, the tower features four stories of living spaces with pirate themes and striking views.
16 Images

Sunset Beach water tower

The four-story home. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The front door. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The plaque. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The entry. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The living room. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The dining area. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The kitchen. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The elevator. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The bedroom. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The bathroom. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The hot tub. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The lounge. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The rotunda. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The bar. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The water tower. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

The ocean view. (Sheldon / IVESTER creative inc.)

1/16