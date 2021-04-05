Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Once owned by magnate William Randolph Hearst, the iconic Mediterranean Revival-style mansion has appeared in the films "The Godfather" and "The Bodyguard."
The Hearst estate

Once owned by newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst, the iconic Mediterranean Revival-style mansion has appeared in the films "The Godfather" and "The Bodyguard."

The exterior. (Jim Bartsch)

The columns. (Simon Berlyn)

The bar. (Simon Berlyn)

The hallway. (Jim Bartsch)

The chandelier. (Simon Berlyn)

The Art Deco wet bar. (Simon Berlyn)

The fireplace. (Simon Berlyn)

The dining room. (Jim Bartsch)

The living room. (Simon Berlyn)

The arched ceilings. (Jim Bartsch)

The billiards room. (Jim Bartsch)

The library. (Jim Bartsch)

The great room. (Jim Bartsch)

The patio. (Jim Bartsch)

The pool. (Jim Bartsch)

The gardens. (Jim Bartsch)

The pool house. (Simon Berlyn)

The backyard. (Jim Bartsch)

The fountain. (Simon Berlyn)

The tennis court. (Jim Bartsch)

The driveway. (Jim Bartsch)

Aerial view of the estate. (Simon Berlyn)

The Mediterranean Revival-style home. (Jim Bartsch)

