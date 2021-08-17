Crawling across 22 acres of oceanfront bluffs, the estate includes two custom homes that combine for 14,000 square feet.
The Sanctuary at Loon Point

The front of the home. (Jim Bartsch)

The courtyard. (Jim Bartsch)

The 22-acre estate. (Jim Bartsch)

The great room. (Jim Bartsch)

The library. (Jim Bartsch)

The kitchen. (Jim Bartsch)

The bedroom. (Jim Bartsch)

The patio. (Jim Bartsch)

The dining area. (Macduff Everton)

The backyard. (Jim Bartsch)

The gardens. (Jim Bartsch)

The outdoor fireplace. (Jim Bartsch)

The back of the home. (Jim Bartsch)

Aerial view of the backyard. (Jim Bartsch)

The oceanfront compound. (Jim Bartsch)

The view. (Macduff Everton)

