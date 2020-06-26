The Van Griffith estate | Hot Property

The estate sits behind gates. (Berlyn Photography)
The main residence was built in 1925 for the son of Griffith J. Griffith. (Berlyn Photography)
Colorful tilework creates visual interest around the entry. (Berlyn Photography)
The office. (Berlyn Photography)
Picture windows bring park-like views into the dining room. (Berlyn Photography)
A slightly rolled ceiling and oversized picture window steal the show in the living room. (Berlyn Photography)
The eat-in kitchen has been updated. (Berlyn Photography)
The guesthouse has two bedrooms. (Berlyn Photography)
The guesthouse living room. (Berlyn Photography)
The dining patio. (Berlyn Photography)
The swimming pool. (Berlyn Photography)