Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.
11 Images

Tom Joyner’s Golden Beach villa

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The foyer. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The living room. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The dining room. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The kitchen. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The bedroom. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The bathroom. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The boxing ring. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The cabana. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The pool. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The three-story villa. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

Recently remodeled, the three-story villa opens to a leafy backyard that leads right to the beach.

The waterfront home. (Mike Ruiz / Become Legendary)

1/11