24 Images
Tom Petty’s former Encino mansion
Across three stories, the scenic home has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in 11,500 square feet.
The stone fireplace. (Adam Latham)
The great room. (Adam Latham)
The dining room. (Adam Latham)
The sweeping staircase. (Adam Latham)
The lofted yoga room. (Adam Latham)
The kitchen. (Adam Latham)
The master bedroom. (Adam Latham)
A master bedroom. (Adam Latham)
The wine cellar. (Adam Latham)
Across three stories, the scenic home has six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in 11,500 square feet. (Adam Latham)
The family room. (Adam Latham)
The living room. (Adam Latham)
The recording studio. (Adam Latham)
The covered patio. (Adam Latham)
The game room. (Adam Latham)
The decks. (Adam Latham)
The pool. (Adam Latham)
The brick patio. (Adam Latham)
The entry. (Adam Latham)
The cabana. (Adam Latham)
The exterior. (Adam Latham)
The hillside home. (Adam Latham)
The front. (Adam Latham)
The exterior at night. (Adam Latham)
1/24