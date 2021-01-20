Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The park-like grounds center on a 13,000-square-foot mansion surrounded by rolling lawns, manicured hedges, water features and a tennis court.
22 Images

Tommy Hilfiger’s Connecticut estate

Aerial view of the estate. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The exterior. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The entry. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The living room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The family room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The staircase. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The formal dining room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The kitchen. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The billiards room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The movie theater. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The bar. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The bedroom. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The gym. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The massage room. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The playroom. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The gardens. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The patio. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The pool. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The view. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The pond. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The tennis court. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

The 13,000-square-foot manor. (Samuel Rodriguez & Steve Rossi)

