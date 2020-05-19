8 Images
Tommy Thayer’s Lake Sherwood home | Hot Property
The villa-style home sits on about a third of an acre with sweeping views of the Lake Sherwood reservoir and the Santa Monica Mountains.
The house sits on about a third of an acre overlooking the reservoir. (Jeff Elson)
The courtyard entry. (Jeff Elson)
The formal living room. (Jeff Elson)
The family room. (Jeff Elson)
The home features six balconies. (Jeff Elson)
The living and dining area. (Jeff Elson)
The kitchen has been updated. (Jeff Elson)
The backyard. (Jeff Elson)
1/8