Top sales | Handbag mogul Bruce Makowsky cut a long-awaited deal in October
Bruce Makowsky’s $94-million deal in Bel-Air was L.A. County’s priciest home sale in October.
Handbag mogul Bruce Makowsky sold his latest creation in Bel-Air for $94 million, down considerably from the original asking price of $250 million. A decommissioned helicopter serves as decoration on the rooftop deck. (Berlyn Photography)
The 38,000-square-foot house sold by Bruce Makowsky sits on more than an acre and features three kitchens, a 40-seat movie theater and a bowling alley. (Berlyn Photography)
Mogul Bruce Makowsky’s showplace, dubbed Billionaire, was America’s most expensive listing when it originally hit the market in early 2017. (Berlyn Photography)
U.S. ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands sold her Bel-Air home on Moraga Drive for $19.5 million. (Tyler Hogan)
The Italian villa-style home sold by Carla Sands has 14,700 square feet of space, gallery walls, soaring ceilings, six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. (Tyler Hogan)
Curved archways and grand living spaces are among the features of the home sold by U.S. ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands. (Tyler Hogan)
Manicured gardens and lawn surround a swimming pool and outdoor lounge spaces of the property sold by U.S. ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands. (Tyler Hogan)
U.S. ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands had the 14,700-square-foot residence built in 2002 with her husband, the late real estate mogul Fred Sands. (Tyler Hogan)
