Top sales | Moguls and entertainers keep things moving in June

David Geffen, Casey Wasserman, Sofia Vergara and Travis Scott were among the biggest players in L.A. County’s real estate scene in June.

The ultra-modern Brentwood compound, purchased by rapper Travis Scott, sold for $23.5 million, or $18.5 million less than the original asking price. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)

Designed by De Loren & Associates, the curvaceous residence evokes a salad bowl with a wave-like design that hugs the perimeter of its steeply sloped lot.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)

The three-story house has 16,700 square feet of space, seven bedrooms and a 650-bottle wine cellar.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)

A spiral staircase. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)

A glass elevator ascends to a rooftop garden that doubles as an auto gallery. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)

Entertainment mogul David Geffen paid $68 million for Olympic organizer Casey Wasserman’s Beverly Hills home. (Nearmap)

