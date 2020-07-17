Top sales | Moguls and entertainers keep things moving in June

The ultra-modern Brentwood compound, purchased by rapper Travis Scott, sold for $23.5 million, or $18.5 million less than the original asking price. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
Designed by De Loren & Associates, the curvaceous residence evokes a salad bowl with a wave-like design that hugs the perimeter of its steeply sloped lot. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
The three-story house has 16,700 square feet of space, seven bedrooms and a 650-bottle wine cellar. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
A spiral staircase. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
A glass elevator ascends to a rooftop garden that doubles as an auto gallery. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Photography)
Entertainment mogul David Geffen paid $68 million for Olympic organizer Casey Wasserman’s Beverly Hills home. (Nearmap)