Top Sales | Spec homes and celebrities fuel a red-hot November market
November market saw celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, media mogul David Geffen and actress JoBeth Williams sell homes across Southern California.
Built in the 1950s by Gerard Colcord, the 2.5-acre spread sold by JoBeth Williams and John Pasquin includes a Mediterranean-style villa and guesthouse surrounded by lawns, gardens and paths. (Anthony Barcelo)
A Bali-inspired estate sold by Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi holds a stylish main house, spacious guesthouse, cabana, pool, pond and pickleball court. (Riskin Partners Estate Group)
