The seven-acre grounds center on a 14,000-square-foot American Colonial-style mansion surrounded by sprawling lawns and English rose gardens.
USC’s presidential mansion in San Marino

Aerial view of the estate. (Compass)

The exterior. (Compass)

The living room. (Compass)

The piano. (Compass)

The staircase. (Compass)

The family room. (Compass)

The fire pit. (Compass)

The patio. (Compass)

The lawn. (Compass)

The pool. (Compass)

The outdoor kitchen. (Compass)

The fountain. (Compass)

The cabin. (Compass)

The guesthouse interior. (Compass)

The cabin interior. (Compass)

The guesthouse. (Compass)

The fireplace. (Compass)

The tennis court. (Compass)

The grassy lawn. (Compass)

The 14,000-square-foot home. (Compass)

