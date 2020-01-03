Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Dowdy Venice cottages transform into eclectic wonders
10 Images

Venice cottages transformed from dowdy to boho chic

Real estate agent Juliette Hohnen renovated and rebuilt two Venice cottages after buying the properties in 2014.

AFTER: After Juliette Hohnen bought two 1920 Venice cottages it 2014, the homes were taken down to framing, and then rebuilt with replicated gables and rooflines. (Steve Magner)
AFTER: The former bungalows were initially dark. But the solution was to add vaulted ceilings punched with skylights. (Steve Magner)
AFTER: The new kitchen’s custom cabinetry set off a fire engine red Bertazzoni range.  (Steve Magner)
AFTER: The master bedroom’s adjoining bathroom has white-paneled wainscoting sorrounding an elegant Waterworks Empire tub. (Steve Magner)
AFTER: A new zero-edge pool links the two 1920 Venice cottages — one for Juliette Hohnen; the other for her two teenage sons. (Steve Magner)
BEFORE: Juliette Hohnen renovated two dowdy 1920 Venice cottages with boxy layouts but managed to retain the history of the neighborhood. (Sherri Johnson)
BEFORE: The rooms in the main house had a “terrible layout,” Juliette Hohnen says. They later were switched, favoring a linear flow, much like a New York City brownstone.  (Sherri Johnson)
BEFORE: The main home’s former utilitarian kitchen was useful but lacked charm and grace.  (Sherri Johnson)
BEFORE: Boxy rooms marked the character of two ragged 1920 Venice bungalows.  (Sherri Johnson)
BEFORE: The former backyard joining the two Venice cottages was a mere stretch of dirt. (Sherri Johnson)
1/10