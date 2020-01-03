10 Images
Venice cottages transformed from dowdy to boho chic
Real estate agent Juliette Hohnen renovated and rebuilt two Venice cottages after buying the properties in 2014.
AFTER: After Juliette Hohnen bought two 1920 Venice cottages it 2014, the homes were taken down to framing, and then rebuilt with replicated gables and rooflines. (Steve Magner)
AFTER: The former bungalows were initially dark. But the solution was to add vaulted ceilings punched with skylights. (Steve Magner)
AFTER: The new kitchen’s custom cabinetry set off a fire engine red Bertazzoni range. (Steve Magner)
AFTER: The master bedroom’s adjoining bathroom has white-paneled wainscoting sorrounding an elegant Waterworks Empire tub. (Steve Magner)
AFTER: A new zero-edge pool links the two 1920 Venice cottages — one for Juliette Hohnen; the other for her two teenage sons. (Steve Magner)
BEFORE: Juliette Hohnen renovated two dowdy 1920 Venice cottages with boxy layouts but managed to retain the history of the neighborhood. (Sherri Johnson)
BEFORE: The rooms in the main house had a “terrible layout,” Juliette Hohnen says. They later were switched, favoring a linear flow, much like a New York City brownstone. (Sherri Johnson)
BEFORE: The main home’s former utilitarian kitchen was useful but lacked charm and grace. (Sherri Johnson)
BEFORE: Boxy rooms marked the character of two ragged 1920 Venice bungalows. (Sherri Johnson)
BEFORE: The former backyard joining the two Venice cottages was a mere stretch of dirt. (Sherri Johnson)
