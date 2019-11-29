12 Images
Vintage SoCal | A haute spot for Francophiles in Hancock Park
The 1928 French Normandy building, originally designed as apartments, has a four-bedroom unit for sale at $2.199 million.
The French Normandy-style condominium building in Hancock Park dates to 1928. (Gabriel Felix)
Faubourg St. Denis. (Gabriel Felix)
Architect James N. Conway laid out the building in a symmetrical H shape in keeping with the dictates of the style. (Gabriel Felix)
The building is designated as a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument. (Gabriel Felix)
A four-bedroom, four-bathroom unit is for sale in the building. (Gabriel Felix)
The unit has 2,154 square feet of living space. (Gabriel Felix)
The dining room. (Gabriel Felix)
The kitchen. (Gabriel Felix)
A bedroom. (Gabriel Felix)
A bathroom. (Gabriel Felix)
Outdoor space. (Gabriel Felix)
The pool. (Gabriel Felix)
