20 Images
Walden Monterey
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. Renderings include plans for contemporary and architectural homes.
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
Spanning 600 acres, the development holds 22 lots, with each up for grabs at $5 million. (Walden Monterey)
1/20