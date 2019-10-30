13 Images
Walter Zifkin’s oceanfront home in Marina del Rey
Built by noted architect Ted Tokio Tanaka, the four-story home ascends to a 1,500-square-foot rooftop deck overlooking the ocean.
The living room. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The kitchen. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The family room. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The dining deck. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The office. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The bedroom. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The master bedroom. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The master bathroom. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The rooftop deck. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The rooftop deck at dusk. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The exterior. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
The four-story home. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
Aerial view of the home. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)
1/13