Tucked in the middle of the Bel-Air Country Club golf course, the estate spans 1.5 acres with two homes on two lots.
Yvette Mimieux’s Bel-Air estate

The villa. (Hilton & Hyland)

The living room. (Hilton & Hyland)

The bar. (Hilton & Hyland)

The library. (Hilton & Hyland)

The dining area. (Hilton & Hyland)

The bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland)

The wine cellar. (Hilton & Hyland)

The dining terrace. (Hilton & Hyland)

The kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland)

The pool. (Hilton & Hyland)

The lawn. (Hilton & Hyland)

The garden. (Hilton & Hyland)

The stairs. (Hilton & Hyland)

The cottage. (Hilton & Hyland)

The sky-lit bedroom. (Hilton & Hyland)

The lanai. (Hilton & Hyland)

The outdoor dining area. (Hilton & Hyland)

The smaller swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland)

Aerial view of the compound. (Hilton & Hyland)

