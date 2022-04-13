The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.
15 Images

Zedd’s Beverly Hills home

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The 11,000-square-foot home. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The exterior. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The entry. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The living room. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The dining room. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The music room. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The kitchen. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The billiards room. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The primary bedroom. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The primary bathroom. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The deck. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The theater. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The rooftop deck. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

The pool. (Oppenheim Group)

The 11,000-square-foot showplace sits on a three-acre promontory and ascends to a rooftop deck overlooking the canyons.

Aerial view of the estate. (Oppenheim Group)

1/15