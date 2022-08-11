LA Times Today: Housing slowdown? Not for the ultra-rich buyers of L.A.’s 8-figure condos

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Over the last few years, the Southern California real estate market has been as hot and dramatic as the reality shows that take us behind its closed doors.



Now, even as the market may be cooling a bit due to rising interest rates, there is a new offering in West Hollywood that aims to take the crown in condo sales: a show stopping penthouse a decade in the making, with a jaw dropping price of $50 million.



L.A. Times reporter Andrea Chang gives us a sneak peek.