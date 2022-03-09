LA Times Today: A controversial home-ownership model is gaining steam again in L.A. — with a twist

Southern California home prices hit record highs at the end of the year. The median sale price reached nearly 700-thousand dollars, jumping more than 16 percent from the year prior. In L.A. County, the price tag is about 100-thousand dollars higher.



But one L.A. developer says a new trend could help lead more people to home ownership. Andrew Khouri explains.