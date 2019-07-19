Couple behind pop duo Karmin find a fan for remodeled Studio City home

Looks like the renovations paid off for Nick and Amy Renee Noonan, the couple behind pop outfit Karmin. Their glossed-up Midcentury Modern home on a scenic Studio City hillside has sold for $2.185 million.

The pair first floated it for sale last year before relisting this May for $2.249 million. They paid $1.515 million for the property three years ago, records show.

Double doors enter the flat 1960s abode, leading into a clean open floor plan with wide-plank hardwood floors and sliding walls of glass. The primary eye-catcher is a floor-to-ceiling fireplace of polished concrete, which separates the living and dining areas.

Built in the '60s, the single-story home takes in sweeping city views from an expansive deck. (Daniel Dahler)

The kitchen adds a bit of color with blue custom cabinetry, a white quartz island and splashes of Moroccan tile.

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an office round out the 2,580-square-foot interior. An expansive deck, accessed by both the common spaces and master suite, hangs off the home’s backside, taking in sweeping city and mountain views.

Michael Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing. Craig Terrien of Redfin represented the buyer.

The Noonans formed Karmin in 2010 and signed with Epic Records a year later. Between two studio albums, their hits include “Acapella,” “Pulses” and “Along the Road.”