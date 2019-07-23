Beverly Hills home of late comedian Bob Einstein asks $3.95 million

The Beverly Hills home of Bob Einstein, the late comedian known for his Super Dave Osborne character and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is on the market for $3.95 million.

Gates guard the cul-de-sac compound, which centers on an English country-style residence with sweeping canyon views. Past a façade of flagstone and half-timbering, it opens to a two-story floor plan with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

In 4,756 square feet, there’s a marble foyer with a sweeping staircase, a dining room with mirrored walls and a family room with a walk-in bar. Crown molding rings the living spaces, and hardwood lines the floors.

The country kitchen adds French doors, tray ceilings and a center island. Listing photos show Super Dave memorabilia hanging from the walls in the office. The stuntman’s logo covers the carpet.

A series of washed brick terraces fill out the backyard, where a trellis-topped patio descends to a pool and spa. A viewing deck at the property’s edge surveys the hills below.

Ron de Salvo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Einstein, who passed away in January, appeared as the oft-injured Super Dave on a variety of shows, including “The John Byner Comedy Hour,” “Bizarre” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” More recently, he was seen on “Arrested Development” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”