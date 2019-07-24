What $900,000 buys right now in three northeast L.A. neighborhoods

Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys right now in Silver Lake, Glassell Park and Highland Park in northeast L.A.

SILVER LAKE: The only stand-alone home in Silver Lake’s SL70 community, this contemporary three-story ascends to a rooftop patio with sweeping city views.

Address: 1823 Silent Era Drive, Los Angeles, 90026

Listed for: $895,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,407 square feet (2,742-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom finishes; loft-style kitchen; dual-pane windows; two-car garage

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.005 million, down 4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2041 Rome Drive, Los Angeles

GLASSELL PARK: Bathed in shades of yellow both inside and out, this 2007 home takes in city light views from two perches: a second-story deck and elevated backyard.

Address: 2041 Rome Drive, Los Angeles, 90065

Listed for: $888,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,316 square feet (4,799-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; tile floors; artisan tile in bathrooms; spacious lot

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $923,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1418 Campus Road, Los Angeles

HIGHLAND PARK: This newly restored 1920s Craftsman sits a few blocks away from Occidental College, making for a potential rental opportunity.

Address: 1418 Campus Road, Los Angeles, 90042

Listed for: $928,000 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,056 square feet (6,002-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom wood sash windows; fireplace with original tile; vintage fixtures; back porch

About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $835,000, up 2.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

426 N. Reno Lane, Los Angeles

SILVER LAKE: Newly remodeled, this turnkey home with crisp white walls and light hardwood floors sits right off the 101 Freeway.

Address: 426 N. Reno Lane, Los Angeles, 90026

Listed for: $899,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 1,861 square feet (5,062-square-foot lot)

Features: New paint and floors; recessed lighting; master suites on both levels; fenced backyard

About the area: In the 90026 ZIP Code, based on 28 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $1.005 million, down 4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3310 Division St., Los Angeles

GLASSELL PARK: This cozy compound tucked into the hills of Glassell Park holds a 1920s bungalow, modern studio and swimming pool.

Address: 3310 Division St., Los Angeles, 90065

Listed for: $899,000 for three bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,302 square feet (6,522-square-foot lot)

Features: Arched doorways; subway tile in kitchen; indoor-outdoor studio with polished concrete floors; patio with free-standing fireplace

About the area: In the 90065 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $923,000, up 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6045 Buena Vista Terrace, Los Angeles

HIGHLAND PARK: Set atop a terraced yard with red rock planters, this updated cottage boasts an open floor plan lined with cherry wood.

Address: 6045 Buena Vista Terrace, Los Angeles, 90042

Listed for: $879,000 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 1,040 square feet (7,085-square-foot lot)

Features: Elevated lot; updated kitchen; covered garden patio; detached garage

About the area: In the 90042 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median price for single-family homes in June was $835,000, up 2.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.