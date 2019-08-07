Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
What $4,000 rents right now in three L.A. County communities

12641 Chandler Blvd., Valley Village
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 8, 2019
5 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $4,000 rents right now in the L.A. County communities of Valley Village, Glendale and Hermosa Beach.

VALLEY VILLAGE: Crimson carpets, arched windows and a turreted entry are a few period details in this 1920s home with a swimming pool out back.

Address: 12641 Chandler Blvd., Valley Village, 91607

Listed for: $4,195 a month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,975 square feet (10,236-square-foot lot)

Features: Dramatic vaulted ceilings; picture windows; period chandeliers; tile bathrooms

About the area: In the 91607 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $990,000, down 9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3344 Santa Carlotta St., Glendale
(Realtor.com)

GLENDALE: An entertainer’s deck overlooks a tiered backyard behind this single-story residence remodeled in 2015.

Address: 3344 Santa Carlotta St., Glendale, 91214

Listed for: $4,000 a month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,440 square feet (6,902-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped front yard; living room with flagstone fireplace; tile kitchen with breakfast bar; open floor plan

About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.1 million, up 32.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1822 Palm Drive, Hermosa Beach
(Realtor.com)

HERMOSA BEACH: This beach bungalow a few blocks from the water flaunts brick accents on the outside and tile finishes on the inside.

Address: 1822 Palm Drive, Hermosa Beach, 90254

Listed for: $3,900 a month for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 955 square feet (1,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Stylish living room with fireplace; built-in booth seating; whitewashed kitchen; bonus room

About the area: In the 90254 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.775 million, down 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12518 Miranda St., Valley Village
(Realtor.com)

VALLEY VILLAGE: This charming three-bedroom cottage opens to a front porch with a swinging bench and a grassy backyard with a detached guesthouse and playground.

Address: 12518 Miranda St., Valley Village, 91607

Listed for: $3,800 a month for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,148 square feet (8,083-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; living room with fireplace; modern fixtures; garage converted into guesthouse

About the area: In the 91607 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $990,000, down 9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1901 Chilton Drive, Glendale
(Realtor.com)

GLENDALE: Almost everything is whitewashed in this Midcentury home in the El Miradero area, from the walls to the carpets to the brick fireplace in the living room.

Address: 1901 Chilton Drive, Glendale, 91201

Listed for: $4,200 a month for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,175 square feet (9,952-square-foot lot)

Features: Galley-style kitchen; retro tile in bathrooms; landscaped backyard with patio; garage with basketball hoop

About the area: In the 91201 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $932,000, down 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

530 The Strand, Hermosa Beach
(Realtor.com)

HERMOSA BEACH: An ocean-view balcony hangs off this turnkey condo on the second story of a powder blue building right on the beach.

Address: 530 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, 90254

Listed for: $4,000 a month for one bedroom, one bathroom in 578 square feet (2,393-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; crisp white walls; remodeled kitchen with washer and dryer; bedroom with balcony

About the area: In the 90254 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.775 million, down 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
