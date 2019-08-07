What $4,000 rents right now in three L.A. County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $4,000 rents right now in the L.A. County communities of Valley Village, Glendale and Hermosa Beach.

VALLEY VILLAGE: Crimson carpets, arched windows and a turreted entry are a few period details in this 1920s home with a swimming pool out back.

Address: 12641 Chandler Blvd., Valley Village, 91607

Listed for: $4,195 a month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,975 square feet (10,236-square-foot lot)

Features: Dramatic vaulted ceilings; picture windows; period chandeliers; tile bathrooms

About the area: In the 91607 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $990,000, down 9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

3344 Santa Carlotta St., Glendale (Realtor.com)

GLENDALE: An entertainer’s deck overlooks a tiered backyard behind this single-story residence remodeled in 2015.

Address: 3344 Santa Carlotta St., Glendale, 91214

Listed for: $4,000 a month for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,440 square feet (6,902-square-foot lot)

Features: Landscaped front yard; living room with flagstone fireplace; tile kitchen with breakfast bar; open floor plan

About the area: In the 91214 ZIP Code, based on 32 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.1 million, up 32.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1822 Palm Drive, Hermosa Beach (Realtor.com)

HERMOSA BEACH: This beach bungalow a few blocks from the water flaunts brick accents on the outside and tile finishes on the inside.

Address: 1822 Palm Drive, Hermosa Beach, 90254

Listed for: $3,900 a month for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 955 square feet (1,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Stylish living room with fireplace; built-in booth seating; whitewashed kitchen; bonus room

About the area: In the 90254 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.775 million, down 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12518 Miranda St., Valley Village (Realtor.com)

VALLEY VILLAGE: This charming three-bedroom cottage opens to a front porch with a swinging bench and a grassy backyard with a detached guesthouse and playground.

Address: 12518 Miranda St., Valley Village, 91607

Listed for: $3,800 a month for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,148 square feet (8,083-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; living room with fireplace; modern fixtures; garage converted into guesthouse

About the area: In the 91607 ZIP Code, based on 16 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $990,000, down 9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1901 Chilton Drive, Glendale (Realtor.com)

GLENDALE: Almost everything is whitewashed in this Midcentury home in the El Miradero area, from the walls to the carpets to the brick fireplace in the living room.

Address: 1901 Chilton Drive, Glendale, 91201

Listed for: $4,200 a month for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 2,175 square feet (9,952-square-foot lot)

Features: Galley-style kitchen; retro tile in bathrooms; landscaped backyard with patio; garage with basketball hoop

About the area: In the 91201 ZIP Code, based on six sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $932,000, down 6.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

530 The Strand, Hermosa Beach (Realtor.com)

HERMOSA BEACH: An ocean-view balcony hangs off this turnkey condo on the second story of a powder blue building right on the beach.

Address: 530 The Strand, Hermosa Beach, 90254

Listed for: $4,000 a month for one bedroom, one bathroom in 578 square feet (2,393-square-foot lot)

Features: Hardwood floors; crisp white walls; remodeled kitchen with washer and dryer; bedroom with balcony

About the area: In the 90254 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in June was $1.775 million, down 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.