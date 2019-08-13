Angels star Mike Trout snags Newport Beach mansion for $9.15 million

Mike Trout is chasing his third MVP award, but the Angels star found time to shell out $9.15 million for this massive mansion in Newport Beach.

The sale arrives a few months after the eight-time All-Star inked a record-breaking $426 million contract that will keep him with the Major League Baseball team for the next 12 years.

Roughly 20 miles south of Anaheim’s Angel Stadium, the home in gated Harbor Ridge recently received a dramatic face-lift, swapping Tudor-style interiors for a more contemporary vibe. Gone are the parquet floors and stately wood panels, replaced by wide-plank hardwood and crisp white walls.

In 9,000 square feet, there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A formal entry with a sweeping staircase kicks things off. Past that, there’s an expansive living room with vaulted beams, a dining room under coffered ceilings and an open-concept kitchen and family room.

Four sets of French doors expand the space to a wraparound deck with views of the harbor, city and ocean – about two miles away.

An elevator navigates the three-story floor plan. The main-level master suite enjoys dual closets with custom built-ins, as well as a private deck with a spa.

Amenities fill out the lower level. Wrapped in a darker color palette than the rest of the home, it holds a billiards room, wet bar, wine cellar and sauna, as well as a family room with a fireplace.

Out back, a covered lanai descends to a swimming pool and spa, and according to the listing, the space also boasts a “built-in doggie bath.”

Trout, 28, joined the Angels in 2011 and has since racked up 1,304 hits and 279 home runs in addition to six Silver Slugger awards and two American League Most Valuable Player awards . His $426-million contract extension in March was the largest in North American sports history.

He made the purchase through a limited liability company, records show.

Gigi Thomas of Compass held the listing. Celeste Gilles of Villa Real Estate represented the buyer.