Hot Property: Football’s Reggie Bush lists his home field in Pacific Palisades

Reggie Bush is off to the races on the Westside of L.A. The Southern California football star and his wife, Lilit, have put their Pacific Palisades home of five years on the market for $9.995 million.

The contemporary-style house — taken down to the studs and rebuilt about a decade ago — combines glass, stone and polished wood surfaces to striking effect.

On the ground floor, a pivoting glass-and-marble-front door gives way to an open-concept floor plan. Bi-folding walls on two floors bring in expansive views of the ocean while connecting indoor-outdoor living spaces.

The estimated 7,500 square feet of living space includes a dining room, an office, a separate gym and a living room with blackout curtains that converts to a home theater. A row of skylights tops the gleaming kitchen, which is equipped with custom cabinetry and a wide island/bar. There’s also a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

The expansive master suite includes a private wrap-around terrace, a fireplace and a spa-like bathroom. There are five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in all.

The covered patio is equipped with heaters for year-round living and entertaining. The infinity-edge swimming pool and spa run along an embankment on the edge of the property. A firepit, a built-in barbecue and a deck/lounge area with custom underlighting create additional living space outside.

Bush, 34, starred at Helix High School in La Mesa before earning All-American honors twice, a Doak Walker Award and a Heisman Trophy (later forfeited) as a member of the University of Southern California football program.



Drafted second overall in the 2006 NFL Draft, Bush played for the Saints, Dolphins, Lions, 49ers and Bills across 11 professional seasons. He was a first-team All-Pro selection with New Orleans in 2008.

In March, Bush was hired by Fox Sports as a college football studio analyst, joining former USC teammate Matt Leinart, among others.

Jordan Cohen of RE/MAX Olson & Assoc. holds the listing.

He’ll hang his hat in Newport

Mike Trout is currently chasing his third MVP award, but the Angels star found time to shell out $9.15 million for a massive mansion in Newport Beach.

The sale arrives a few months after the eight-time All-Star inked a record-breaking $426-million contract that will keep him with the Angels for the next 12 years.

Found roughly 20 miles south of Anaheim’s Angel Stadium, the home in gated Harbor Ridge recently received a dramatic face-lift, swapping Tudor-style interiors for a more contemporary vibe. Gone are the parquet floors and stately wood panels, replaced by wide-plank hardwood and crisp white walls.

Within 9,000 square feet of interior are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. A formal entry with a sweeping staircase kicks off the multi-level floor plan. An expansive living room with vaulted beams, a dining room under coffered ceilings and an open-concept kitchen and family room are among the living areas.

Four sets of French doors expand the space to a wraparound deck with views of the harbor, city and ocean — located about two miles away.

Amenities fill out the lower level. Wrapped in a darker color palette than the rest of the home, it holds a billiards room, wet bar, wine cellar and sauna, as well as a family room with a fireplace. There’s also an elevator.

Outside, a covered lanai descends to a swimming pool and spa. Elsewhere, an amenity for pups: a built-in doggie bath.

Trout, 28, joined the Angels in 2011 and has since racked up 1,304 hits and 279 home runs in addition to six Silver Slugger awards and two American League Most Valuable Awards. The hefty contract extension he signed in March was the largest in North American sports history.

Gigi Thomas of Compass held the listing. Celeste Gilles of Villa Real Estate represented the buyer.

A little off the top

In Hollywood Hills, actor Breckin Meyer of “Garfield: The Movie” and “Franklin & Bash” has unloaded his 1960s Midcentury home for $1.725 million.

A price cut seemed to seal the deal. After introducing the property earlier this year for $1.995 million, Meyer trimmed the tab by $100,000 and found a buyer one month later.

Fitting right in among the Midcentury dwellings of Nichols Canyon Colony, the single-story residence features bright pops of color inside and out. Blue plantation shutters and a bright red front door adorn the exterior, and shades of blue contrast with hardwood floors and walls of glass inside.

The home’s highlight is a dual-sided fireplace of white-painted brick bookended by custom built-in shelves, which run floor to ceiling in the open floor plan. The space combines two remodeled living areas, an open-concept dining area and a kitchen with tile accents.

In 2,146 square feet, there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite opens directly to a flagstone patio with a pool and spa. Dense landscaping and block wall fencing seclude the verdant space.

Meyer, 45, starred in the ’90s films “Clueless,” “The Craft” and “Escape From L.A.” before more recent roles in “SuperMansion” and “Designated Survivor.” As a musician, he’s played drums for Ben Harper, Cypress Hill and The Nightwatchman.

Tori Horowitz held the listing. Arvin Haddad of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass represented the buyer.

Behind a blue exterior

Musician Frank Simes, who has toured and performed with Stevie Nicks, Mick Jagger and the Who, has put his longtime home in Sierra Madre on the market at $1.15 million.

The three-level house, which dates to 1948, has a rustic style befitting its canyon setting. Steeply vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and two brick fireplaces add character to the main living areas. A wall of windows in the living room take in views of the San Gabriel Valley and downtown L.A.

A recording/music studio where Simes has created numerous musical scores and compositions is on the lower level with a step-down conversation pit.

The 2,181 square feet of living space includes a kitchen with a farmhouse-style sink, a dining room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite, which sits lofted above the living room, has a walk-in closet.

Outside, the park-like property features three tiers of patios, decks and sitting areas. Below the house, a two-car garage and parking area can accommodate up to eight cars.

Simes is the composer, producer and musical director of the Who, and has performed with the rock group on tour as a keyboardist, percussionist and backup vocalist, among other roles. He has received nearly a dozen platinum albums working with artists such as Rod Stewart and Don Henley.

He has owned the home with his wife, performing artist-lyricist Lisa Verlo, for more than a decade.

Ed Afsharian and Rob Weise of Deasy Penner Podley hold the listing.

A star-studded affair

Talk show host and one-time “Apprentice” winner Leeza Gibbons has paid $5.46 million for a historic Hancock Park home.

The Country English-style home was designed by Paul R. Williams and built in 1928. Homes designed by Williams have attracted generations of Hollywood stars, and the charming two-story is no exception. The house was owned in the mid-2000s by actors and former couple Coleman Laffoon and Anne Heche.

For the last decade, the property was owned by television writer-producer Matt Olmstead and his wife, NBCUniversal executive Dawn Parouse Olmstead.

Set on a tree-lined street, the house has been updated while retaining many classic details. Arched doorways, leaded and stained-glass windows and original fixtures are among features of note. Rich wood-paneled ceilings and an antique mirror above the fireplace keep the eyes moving upward in the living room.

Some 5,200 square feet of living space holds a dining room with a fireplace, an updated kitchen, a family room and an office. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms including an expanded master suite.

A two-story guest house sits next to the swimming pool and outdoor kitchen in the backyard. Tall privacy hedges, brick patios and lawn fill out the grounds.

Gibbons, 62, hosted “Leeza,” her daytime talk show, from 1993 to 2000. More recently, she served as host of “America Now,” “Extra” and the PBS show “My Generation.”

In 2015, she won “Celebrity Apprentice,” becoming the second woman to win the reality show.

Matt Olmstead has writing and producing credits that include the acclaimed police procedural drama “NYPD Blue,” “Chicago Fire” and “Brooklyn South.” He is the co-creator of the spin-off series “Chicago P.D.” Dawn Parouse Olmstead currently serves as president of Universal Content Productions for NBC Universal.

Jason Reitz of Rock Realty Group was the listing agent. Michael Sutton of the Agency represented the buyer.