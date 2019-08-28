An architectural gem, La Jolla’s Razor House sells for $20.8 million

The Razor House, a dramatic concoction of concrete and glass overlooking the ocean in La Jolla, has traded hands for $20.8 million, making it the most expensive home sale in the seaside area this year.

Designed by architect Wallace E. Cunningham, the modernist gem originally hit the market last summer for $30 million and was most recently listed for $24.995 million. Cunningham designed the stunning estate to match the dramatic landscape surrounding it, and the home uses a cantilevered base to capitalize on the sweeping ocean views.

The jagged, sweeping structure at times resembles a monument more than a mansion. The residence spans 11,545 square feet across three stories with a design palette of white concrete, stainless steel, stone, walnut and glass. Rooftop terraces sit above, and a subterranean garage lies below.

1 / 15 The exterior. (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 15 The jagged exterior. (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 15 The rounded living room. (Douglas Elliman) 4 / 15 The living room. (Douglas Elliman) 5 / 15 The great room with a fireplace. (Douglas Elliman) 6 / 15 The lofted lounge. (Douglas Elliman) 7 / 15 One of the master suites. (Douglas Elliman) 8 / 15 A second-story bedroom. (Douglas Elliman) 9 / 15 One of the master bedrooms. (Douglas Elliman) 10 / 15 The courtyard. (Douglas Elliman) 11 / 15 The central courtyard. (Douglas Elliman) 12 / 15 The infinity-edge pool. (Douglas Elliman) 13 / 15 The pool’s view of the ocean. (Douglas Elliman) 14 / 15 The exterior. (Douglas Elliman) 15 / 15 The subterranean garage. (Douglas Elliman)

Advertisement

Highlights include a two-story great room, a rounded living room, a billiards room, a tiered movie theater and two kitchens. A curved floating staircase ascends to a lofted lounge.

The upper level also holds one of two master suites complete with a curved wall of glass and freestanding tub. In total, the home boasts four bedrooms, and two others are found in the 1,300-square-foot detached guesthouse.

Spanning three quarters of an acre, the estate wraps around an eye-catching courtyard lined with concrete monoliths. Past that, a lawn with a fire pit adjoins an infinity-edge swimming pool, completing the scenic space.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing. The Altmans also represented the buyer along with Douglas Elliman’s Stephen Sweeney.



Advertisement

Built in 2007, the property last sold for $14.097 million in 2011, records show.