Jenny Craig sheds beachfront Del Mar mansion for $22 million

After trimming down the asking price of her Del Mar mansion, weight loss guru Jenny Craig has sold the home for $22 million. That’s $17.5 million shy of her original asking price, records show.

Shaped like a hollow rectangle, the estate wraps around a courtyard with a pool and spa before descending to 80 feet of ocean frontage. Inside, the tan-colored compound holds five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 7,625 square feet.

Bright common spaces combine crisp white walls with Saltillo tile floors and walls of glass across two stories. A dual-sided fireplace separates a pair of living areas, and the main floor also holds a galley-style kitchen and dining area.

Up a spiral staircase, the master suite has beamed ceilings and a tile fireplace. Through French doors, it expands to a wraparound deck with sweeping ocean views.

A palm-topped beachfront patio spans the home’s back side. In the front, a gated driveway with room for 18 cars leads to a four-car garage. Two guest suites and an outdoor kitchen round out the three-quarter-acre grounds.

Craig, 87, founded her eponymous nutrition and weight loss company in 1983. Combining weight-loss counseling with personalized meal plans, Jenny Craig Inc. has grown to more than 700 brick-and-mortar centers and 3,000 employees.

Zachary Weinger of Willis Allen Real Estate held the listing. Jason Barry of Barry Estates represented the buyer.