Jenny Craig sheds beachfront Del Mar mansion for $22 million

The oceanfront home has a wraparound deck, a courtyard with a pool and an oceanfront patio.
(Gary Kasl)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2019
3:12 PM
After trimming down the asking price of her Del Mar mansion, weight loss guru Jenny Craig has sold the home for $22 million. That’s $17.5 million shy of her original asking price, records show.

Shaped like a hollow rectangle, the estate wraps around a courtyard with a pool and spa before descending to 80 feet of ocean frontage. Inside, the tan-colored compound holds five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 7,625 square feet.

Bright common spaces combine crisp white walls with Saltillo tile floors and walls of glass across two stories. A dual-sided fireplace separates a pair of living areas, and the main floor also holds a galley-style kitchen and dining area.

1/17
The living room under beamed ceilings.  (Gary Kasl)
2/17
The ocean-view dining area.  (Gary Kasl)
3/17
The master suite.  (Gary Kasl)
4/17
The dual-sided fireplace.  (Gary Kasl)
5/17
The family room with built-ins.  (Gary Kasl)
6/17
The breakfast nook.  (Gary Kasl)
7/17
The galley-style kitchen.  (Gary Kasl)
8/17
The master suite.  (Gary Kasl)
9/17
The master bathroom.  (Gary Kasl)
10/17
The courtyard with a swimming pool.  (Gary Kasl)
11/17
The courtyard.  (Gary Kasl)
12/17
The oceanfront patio.  (Gary Kasl)
13/17
The oceanfront patio.  (Gary Kasl)
14/17
The oceanfront patio.  (Gary Kasl)
15/17
The beach.  (Gary Kasl)
16/17
The exterior.  (Gary Kasl)
17/17
The ocean.  (Gary Kasl)

Up a spiral staircase, the master suite has beamed ceilings and a tile fireplace. Through French doors, it expands to a wraparound deck with sweeping ocean views.

A palm-topped beachfront patio spans the home’s back side. In the front, a gated driveway with room for 18 cars leads to a four-car garage. Two guest suites and an outdoor kitchen round out the three-quarter-acre grounds.

Craig, 87, founded her eponymous nutrition and weight loss company in 1983. Combining weight-loss counseling with personalized meal plans, Jenny Craig Inc. has grown to more than 700 brick-and-mortar centers and 3,000 employees.

Zachary Weinger of Willis Allen Real Estate held the listing. Jason Barry of Barry Estates represented the buyer.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
