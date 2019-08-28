Randy Jackson’s former Tarzana home makes its way to market once more

Is $2.349 million a good deal for the former Tarzana home of Randy Jackson? You be the judge.

The custom-built crib is on the market once again half a decade after the “American Idol” judge sold it for $1.9 million. Jackson took a six-figure loss on the place when he sold it; records show he shelled out $2.7 million for the property in 2005.

Set far back from the street, the gated half-acre estate in El Caballero Country Club is approached by a long, winding driveway that ends with a motor court. Topped with clay tile, the exterior features shades of tan that continue into the 5,900-square-foot floor plan.

1 / 11 The living room under beamed ceilings. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The informal dining area. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The formal dining room with paneled walls. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The kitchen topped by skylights. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The billiards room with a custom wet bar. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The master suite. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The patio with a spa. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The landscaped backyard. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The backyard with a pool, cabana and grill. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The motor court. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Rich wood beams top the living and dining rooms, and coffered ceilings hang over a billiards room with a custom wet bar. The gourmet kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, sits under skylights.

Counting the guesthouse, there are six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, including a main-level master suite that opens to a private patio with a spa.

Upstairs, a second-story deck lines the backside of the home. The covered space overlooks a landscaped backyard with a swimming pool, cabana and grill.

The Grammy-winning producer, 63, has worked with such stars as Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston, among others. He’s the longest-serving judge on “American Idol” and also produced “America’s Best Dance Crew” on MTV.



Advertisement

Alan Parness of Rodeo Realty holds the listing.