Former NBA player Tiago Splitter parts with Malibu retreat

It’s a clean split in Malibu for former NBA player Tiago Splitter. Just two months after listing his coastal retreat for $4.6 million, the big man sold the place for $4.314 million.

Found in Malibu Country Estates, the ocean-view abode proved to be a good investment for Splitter. He shelled out $3.25 million for the property in 2017, The Times previously reported.

The former Spur made some changes during his stay, removing the ribboned marble floors and the brickwork around the pool and replacing dark hardwood floors with lighter ones for a cleaner, simpler feel. Crisp shades of white now color the home, which has four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,124 square feet of living space.

1 / 9 The whitewashed living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The chandelier-topped dining area. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The tile-splashed kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The breakfast nook with built-in booth seating. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The skylighted patio. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The ocean-view swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

A great room under sloped ceilings anchors the interior. Complete with built-ins and a fireplace, it enjoys ocean views through rectangular and triangular windows.

Elsewhere, there’s a tile-splashed kitchen and a breakfast nook with built-in booth seating.The expansive master suite tacks on a lounge and office.

Skylights top a covered patio out back, which opens to a scenic swimming pool and spa. A grassy yard rounds out the nearly half-acre of grounds.

Aaron Kirman of Compass held the listing with Brian Goldberg of Pinnacle Estate Properties. Cameron Christensen, also with Compass, represented the buyer.



Advertisement

Splitter, 34, spent five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, with whom he won a championship in 2014. He also played stints with the Hawks and 76ers before retiring in 2018 and joining the Nets as a scout.