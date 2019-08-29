Rams lineman Andrew Whitworth scores a Westlake Village mansion

It’ll be a long commute to the office for Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth. The four-time Pro Bowler just dropped $6.05 million on a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Westlake Village.

The laid-back community offers its residents a bit more space than places closer to the Rams’ stadium. Whitworth’s estate sits on an acre with plenty of room to play. There’s a swimming pool and basketball court out back, and Lake Sherwood is found down the street.

Located in Sherwood Country Club, the home’s exterior blends Cape Cod and Traditional styles, while the listing refers to the interior as “contemporary farmhouse.” Bold shades of black offset crisp shades of white inside and out.

1 / 13 The living room lined with French doors. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The chandelier-topped foyer. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The formal dining room with paneled walls. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The center-island kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The breakfast nook. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The formal family room. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The entertainer’s loft. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The swimming pool and spa. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The brick patio. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The entertainer’s backyard. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 Aerial view of the estate. (Realtor.com)

Light hardwood floors cover the living spaces, including a chandelier-topped foyer, a breakfast nook and a center-island kitchen with Ralph Lauren pendants. Paneled walls pop up in the formal family and dining rooms.

French doors line the living room, which expands to a landscaped backyard with brickwork and manicured hedges.

The main-level master suite, one of eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, features large windows and a fireplace before opening to a Zen garden. Upstairs, an entertainer’s loft branches off into the guest bedrooms. An attached guesthouse finishes off the two-story home.

Whitworth, 37, won a BCS National Championship with Louisiana State University as a sophomore before being drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006. Twice a First Team All-Pro, he spent a decade with the Bengals before joining the Rams in 2017.



Nicole Van Parys of Engel & Voelkers Westlake Village held the listing. Team Nicki and Karen of Compass represented Whitworth.

The home first hit the market in May for $6.9 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.