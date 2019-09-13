TV producer Michael Davies seeks $15 million for New York townhome

Television producer Michael Davies, whose scores of credits include “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and the U.S. version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” has listed his townhouse in the Tribeca area of New York for sale at $14.995 million.

The light-filled residence, designed by BKSK Architects, has three floors and a basement level that combine to create 6,670 square feet of living space. Atop the townhouse is a rooftop deck.

At the heart of the home is a vaulted-ceiling great room with a floor-to-ceiling windows that take in a private garden courtyard. A chef’s kitchen and dining area sit off the great room.

1 / 16 Windows and glass doors fill a wall in the living room, which has 20-foot-high ceilings. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 2 / 16 The living room takes in a view of a private garden courtyard. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 3 / 16 The garden courtyard has patio space and built-in planters. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 4 / 16 The kitchen opens to the living room. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 5 / 16 A dining area sits between the kitchen and living room. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 6 / 16 Bookshelves fill one wall of the office. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 7 / 16 The master suite includes a dressing room. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 8 / 16 The master bathroom features a soaking tub. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 9 / 16 A lofted office overlooks the great room. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 10 / 16 Floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light into the bedrooms. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 11 / 16 A bedroom. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 12 / 16 A bathroom. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 13 / 16 The rooftop deck sits atop the multi-level townhouse. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 14 / 16 The basement features a media room. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 15 / 16 A bathroom. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios) 16 / 16 A playroom also lies on the basement level. (Kenneth Chen / Evan Joseph Studios)

Advertisement

The second story is devoted to the master suite and has a gallery office that overlooks the great room. Four additional bedrooms lie on the third level for a total of five bedrooms and six bathrooms. A media room and playroom make up the basement. A floating staircase and private elevator connect the multiple floors.

The property is listed by a sextet of agents: Tamer Howard, Raphael DeNiro, Matt DeGroot and Maggie Leigh Marshall of Douglas Elliman associated with Billy Rose and Natasha Barrett of the Agency.

Davies, 53, is the president and chief executive of New York City-based TV production company Embassy Road. His scores of credits include “Wife Swap,” “Talking Dead” and ESPN’s “2 Minute Drill.”

An avid soccer fan, he is the co-founder and co-host of the popular “Men in Blazers” podcast and show on NBCSN.