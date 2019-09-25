Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: Frank Gehry’s glass box in the sky

1/11
This offbeat penthouse in Beverly Hills was designed in the 1980s by architect Frank Gehry. The tile work and splashes of color reflect the original owner’s love of pottery and mosaics.  (Melissa Di Meglio)
2/11
A wraparound terrace provides spectacular views.   (Melissa Di Meglio)
3/11
Curated furniture and an open floor plan are among the features of the penthouse, listed at $22,500 a month.  (Melissa Di Meglio)
4/11
The penthouse has floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings and a wraparound terrace.  (Melissa Di Meglio)
5/11
The penthouse has high ceilings and an open floor plan.  (Melissa Di Meglio)
6/11
Original mosaic tile work in the kitchen reflects the original owner’s love of the medium.  (Melissa Di Meglio)
7/11
The offbeat penthouse was designed in the 1980s by Frank Gehry.  (Melissa Di Meglio)
8/11
The fireplace in the master suite evokes a ziggurat and includes an ornamental stairway that ascends toward the heavens.  (Melissa Di Meglio)
9/11
The tile work reflects the original owner’s love of mosaics and pottery. A bathroom was restored in keeping with the vision.  (Melissa Di Meglio)
10/11
The penthouse has a wraparound terrace.  (Melissa Di Meglio)
11/11
Frank Gehry’s influences can be seen in the home’s unusual shapes and forms, which were designed to evoke a small city.  (Westside Estate Agency)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Sep. 28, 2019
5 AM
Overlooking Roxbury Park in Beverly Hills, this radical penthouse was designed in the 1980s by noted architect Frank Gehry for a commercial illustrator. Gehry created the look of a miniature city, assembling a collection of colors, shapes and spaces.

Recently renovated, the glass-walled penthouse showcases original mosaic tile work in the kitchen — an expression of the original owner’s love of the medium. In the master suite, the fireplace was designed to evoke a ziggurat and features an ornamental stairway that ascends toward the heavens.

The details

Location: 440 S. Roxbury Drive, penthouse, Beverly Hills, 90212

Asking price: $22,500 a month

Year built: 1965 (building); 1984 (penthouse)

Living area: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 4,000 square feet

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; high ceilings; hand-painted details; curated furniture; artistic tile work; open-concept floor plan; living room with fireplace; formal dining room; wraparound terrace

About the area: In the 90212 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median sales price for condominiums in August was $1.895 million, a 7.1% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Leslie Rae Bega, Westside Estate Agency, (310) 600-6615

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
