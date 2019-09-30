‘Ghost Adventure’s’ Zak Bagans closes on Manson murder house in Los Feliz

The name of Travel Channel show host Zak Bagans has emerged from the murky depths of the public records.

Although news leaked out this summer that the “Ghost Adventures” star had bought the house where Manson family members murdered Leno and Rosemary LaBianca some 50 years ago, the sale wasn’t finalized until September.

1 / 13 The onetime home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in Los Feliz sells for $1,888,888.

The 1920s Spanish-style home went for $1,888,888. Numerologists may feel free to weigh in with comments, but to some, 888 is known as the “angel number” and considered a sign of positivity, infinite flow and abundance. Alrighty, then.

The 1,655 square feet of (most certainly haunted) interior space would seem to be an ideal work-live environment for the paranormal investigator. Bagans told People magazine he was “intrigued by the energy I felt while there … mysterious and palpable.” The panoramic views of downtown L.A. and the surrounding hillsides aren’t bad either.

The living room features a gas fireplace. Italian tile floors open to a formal dining room with a covered patio.

The backyard swimming pool takes in vistas of Griffith Park, Glendale and the San Gabriel Mountains. Mature fruit trees complete the lush grounds.

The LaBiancas had experienced unexplained incidents at the house during their ownership and reported them to the police. Rosemary would come home to find objects moved around the house. Once she found their dogs outside, when they had been left inside.

Why Charles Manson and his followers made the grocery store owner and his wife their victims remains unclear.

The two-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom home previously sold in 1998 for $375,000.

Robert Giambalvo of Redfin Corp. was the listing agent. Jonathan Sharaf, also with Redfin, represented the buyer.