Lourdes Hernández lists hip Mediterranean home in Los Feliz

Indie-folk singer and artist Lourdes Hernández has put her Mediterranean-style home in Los Feliz up for sale at $1.885 million.

Found down the street from the infamous LaBianca house, the 1925-built residence has been extensively updated by the artist during her two years of ownership. Among details of note are white-painted exterior brickwork and arched picture windows that bring garden views inside. Vaulted ceilings and skylights add a sense of spaciousness to the open-space interior.

Herringbone-patterned oak floors run throughout more than 2,000 square feet of living space. The single-story floor plan includes a center-island kitchen, living and dining rooms, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A studio with a separate entrance adds additional living space, another bathroom and a sauna.

Outside, there’s a saltwater swimming pool, a fire pit and a bocce ball court. Banana and avocado trees dot the property, which is fenced and gated from the street.

Hernández, 33, performs under the name Russian Red and has released four studio albums, most recently “Karaoke” in 2017. Earlier this year, the Spanish artist composed and performed the music for dance troupe Ate9’s production of “a blind LAdy.”

She bought the place two years ago for $1.2 million, records show.

Louise Leach and Juan Longfellow of Deasy Penner Podley hold the listing.