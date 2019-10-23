Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz unloads Encino home for $2.26 million

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz has found a fan of his Encino home, selling the single-story spot for $2.262 million. That’s around $130,000 less than the listed price for the property in May, records show.

The gated hacienda occupies half an acre in Amestoy Estates. Remodeled a decade ago, the 1950s abode has stayed in touch with its Spanish roots, with beamed ceilings, dark hardwood floors and arched windows and doors.

In 4,000 square feet, it holds five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, as well as a formal dining room and family room with built-ins. A stone fireplace runs floor-to-ceiling in the living room. The kitchen has plenty of wood accents.

French doors provide backyard access in the master suite, which tacks on a sauna and spa tub in the bathroom.

In the entertainer’s backyard, there’s a trellis-topped patio, sports court and a swimming pool and spa under hanging lights. Lush landscaping and fruit trees touch up both the front and back of the property.

Thomas Atamian of Compass and Deedee Howard of the Agency held the listing. Greg Schoch, also with the Agency, represented the buyer.

Wentz, 40, bought the home from Eric Benet, Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter, for $1.965 million in 2014, The Times previously reported. Shortly after, he sold his 2,000-square-foot house in Studio City for $1.23 million.

He’s best known as the lyricist and bassist for Grammy-nominated pop-punk band Fall Out Boy, which released its seventh studio album, “Mania,” last year. In addition, he co-founded record label DCD2 Records with bandmate Patrick Stump in 2005.