Hot Property: ‘Big Bang Theory’ co-star Kunal Nayyar goes big in Hancock Park

Kunal Nayyar of “The Big Bang Theory” has bought a home in the historic Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles for $7.5 million. The seller was music attorney Aaron Rosenberg, whose clients include Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Justin Bieber.

The stunning brick Tudor, built in 1924, is one of a number of properties once owned by Nicolas Cage. Like many of the actor’s former holdings, it’s one he ultimately lost to foreclosure in the early 2010s.

Set behind gates on about an acre, the two-story house has been updated but retains character details such as delicate wainscoting and leaded glass windows with diamond grilles. The roughly 7,100-square-foot main house has a two-story entry, a paneled dining room, an updated kitchen and a library. French doors off the living room lead to a covered patio with a bar.

The brick Tudor-style home sits on about an acre in Hancock Park. (Compass)

Advertisement

The master suite includes two closets, two fireplaces, a steam shower and a skylight-topped sunken tub. In all, there are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Outside, lawns and mature trees surround a fenced swimming pool with spa. A guesthouse, a gym and a separate studio lie elsewhere on the grounds.

The property hit the market in June for about $9 million but was more recently listed for about $8 million, records show.

Aaron Kirman and Dalton Gomez, the listing agents with Compass, could not be reached for comment. Markus Canter and Cristie St. James of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Advertisement

Nayyar, 38, became one of the world’s highest-paid television actors during his 12-season run as astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali on “The Big Bang Theory.” The Indian American actor has also lent his voice to the show “Fantasy Hospital” as well as the animated film “Trolls” (2016).

Colonial is re-run in the market

Comedy writer Tim Long, whose credits include “The Simpsons” and “Late Show With David Letterman,” and his wife, Miranda Thompson, have put their Colonial-style house in Los Feliz on the market for $4.45 million.

The 97-year-old house has traded hands four times in the last 15 years, including a six-year stay by actress Katherine Heigl.

Past a lushly landscaped front yard, the two-story digs draw the eye with a crisp black-and-white façade and a portico over a red front door. Inside, the home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms across 4,340 square feet.

1 / 16 The entry. (Alex Zarour) 2 / 16 The foyer. (Alex Zarour) 3 / 16 The living room. (Alex Zarour) 4 / 16 The formal dining room. (Alex Zarour) 5 / 16 The breakfast nook. (Alex Zarour) 6 / 16 The kitchen. (Alex Zarour) 7 / 16 The family room. (Alex Zarour) 8 / 16 The office. (Alex Zarour) 9 / 16 The deck. (Alex Zarour) 10 / 16 The master bedroom. (Alex Zarour) 11 / 16 The wraparound patio. (Alex Zarour) 12 / 16 The back patio. (Alex Zarour) 13 / 16 The backyard. (Alex Zarour) 14 / 16 The swimming pool and spa. (Alex Zarour) 15 / 16 The guesthouse. (Alex Zarour) 16 / 16 The front yard. (Alex Zarour)

White walls mingle with hardwood floors in most of the common spaces, including a living room with a fireplace, a column-lined kitchen and sunny breakfast nook. The family room adds a bold splash of turquoise, while the formal dining room features floral wallpaper and a wet bar. All four bedrooms are upstairs, as well as a treetop deck.

Outside, a wraparound patio descends to the grassy backyard. Elsewhere is a swimming pool and spa. A newly renovated guesthouse, complete with beamed ceilings and polished concrete floors, sits adjacent to the pool.

Advertisement

Michael Maguire of Compass and Michael Maloney of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.

A native of Canada, Long has penned 29 episodes of “The Simpsons” and has produced hundreds more. He has co-written a number of episodes with Thompson, including this year’s episode “D’oh Canada.”

Long’s other credits include “Politically Incorrect” and “Spy Magazine.”

Not quite a last laugh

Comedian-actor Matt Lucas has sold his 1940s home in the Hollywood Hills for $2.725 million, taking a loss of more than $300,000 from when he bought the place in 2017.

Found close to the action on the Sunset Strip, the gated traditional-style house features an entertainer’s yard out back, complete with a swimming pool, spa, pizza oven and a pair of fire pits.

Dark hardwood floors fill the classic interior, which holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms in nearly 3,000 square feet. Past a foyer with a sweeping staircase, there’s a formal dining room with built-ins and a chef’s kitchen with booth seating.

1 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 2 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 3 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 4 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 5 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 6 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 7 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 8 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 9 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 10 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 11 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 12 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 13 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 14 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 15 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 16 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 17 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography) 18 / 18 Hot Property | Matt Lucas (Luke Gibson Photography)

Advertisement

In the living room, two sets of French doors frame a marble fireplace. The upstairs master suite offers dual closets, an office and a spa-like bathroom with a free-standing tub. An attached guesthouse finishes off the floor plan.

Lucas, a native of England, became well known for “Little Britain,” his sketch comedy show with David Williams that ran on the BBC. His other credits include “Dr. Who,” “Bridesmaids” and “Alice Through the Looking Glass.”

He previously had the property up for lease last year at $16,500 per month.

Brent Watson and Delphine Mann of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Edward Kubow of Keller Williams Hollywood Hills represented the buyer.

It’s vintage Hollywoodland

The onetime home of early motion picture star Gale Sondergaard, who won the very first Academy Award for supporting actress for her 1936 film debut in “Anthony Adverse,” has listed for sale in Beachwood Canyon for $4.537 million.

Called Casa Canem, the Spanish Colonial-style home is a work of Carl Lindbom, the architect who designed Richard M. Nixon’s Western White House in San Clemente.

Renovated and restored by current owners Renny Maslow, a commercial director, and his wife, stylist Erica Maslow, the classic two-story features arched doors and windows, beamed ceilings and an updated kitchen. Colorful tile risers create visual interest against rustic Saltillo floors.

1 / 8 The backyard. (Nourmand & Associates) 2 / 8 The living room has an arched picture window and fireplace. (Nourmand & Associates) 3 / 8 A sitting area with a wall of built-ins sits on the far side of the living room. (Nourmand & Associates) 4 / 8 The formal dining room. (Nourmand & Associates) 5 / 8 The master bedroom. (Nourmand & Associates) 6 / 8 The updated master bathroom. (Nourmand & Associates) 7 / 8 The swimming pool. (Nourmand & Associates) 8 / 8 The exterior. (Nourmand & Associates)

A little more than 4,000 square feet of living space include a living room with a lounging nook, an open breakfast room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The formal dining room has French doors that open to the backyard.

Outside, mountains and the landmark Hollywood sign create a backdrop for a covered brick patio, lawn and a fenced swimming pool. Stone pathways lead to various sitting areas and lookout points throughout the grounds.

Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Rick Yohon of Sotheby’s International Real Estate hold the listing.

Renny Maslow has directed scores of commercials for ESPN, Chevy and Diet Coke, among others. He directed and produced the dark comedy “Effed!” starring Zach Braff and Ted Levine.

The couple bought the property in 2011 for $1.95 million. A decade earlier, the home was owned by “American Pie” co-director Paul Weitz.

An alpine alley-oop

High up in the mountains of Utah, Michael Jordan is taking his shot. The NBA legend has listed a scenic retreat in the affluent ski community of Park City for sale at $7.5 million.

Built in 2006, the hillside mansion is owned through a limited liability company tied to Jordan and his associates, records show.

The Park City spread is a tad smaller than his place in Illinois ­­— a palatial 56,000-square-foot home that’s been languishing on the market for the last seven years — but is likely to appeal to a broader audience.

Taking in sweeping mountain and golf course views, the modern tri-level enjoys a flurry of amenities both inside and out. Winding staircases, barrel ceilings and walls of glass mix with an eye-catching palette of Italian marble, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Swiss Pearwood and Macassar ebony veneer.

1 / 16 The two-story living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 16 The atrium. (Realtor.com) 3 / 16 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 16 The sweeping staircase. (Realtor.com) 5 / 16 The lofted office. (Realtor.com) 6 / 16 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 16 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 8 / 16 The golf course simulator. (Realtor.com) 9 / 16 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 16 The fountain-fed pool. (Realtor.com) 11 / 16 The infinity-edge pool. (Realtor.com) 12 / 16 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 13 / 16 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 14 / 16 The glass garages. (Realtor.com) 15 / 16 The entry. (Realtor.com) 16 / 16 The hillside home. (Realtor.com)

An expansive atrium serves as the centerpiece. Complete with a two-story living room and double-island kitchen, the space ascends to a lofted office. A den, a wet bar, a gym, a movie theater and a golf simulator lie elsewhere.

The second-story master suite expands to a private balcony overlooking the Wasatch Mountains and the Glenwild Golf Club. A total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms are spread across 9,574 square feet of interior.

Outside, fountains and built-in fireplaces surround an infinity-edge swimming pool. Glass garages and copper roofing adorn the exterior. The tree-covered grounds span nearly four acres.

Jake Doilney and Charlie Taylor of the Agency Park City hold the listing.

Many consider Jordan to be the greatest basketball player of all time. In his Hall of Fame career, the 56-year-old won six NBA championships, five MVP awards and 10 scoring titles to go along with 14 All-Star game appearances. In 2010, he became the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, then the Charlotte Bobcats, with a bid of $275 million.

His home-selling efforts haven’t been as successful. In 2012, he dangled his Illinois mansion for $29 million before trimming the price to $14.855 million — a number that was reportedly chosen because it adds up to 23, his longtime jersey number with the Chicago Bulls.

The nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom home holds an indoor tennis court, movie theater, cigar room, poker room and a custom basketball court with the “Jumpman” logo at the center.