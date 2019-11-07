Fixer-Uppers: What $650,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities

Here’s a look at fixer-upper homes you can buy right now for $650,000 in Altadena, Sylmar and Long Beach in L.A. County.

ALTADENA: One of the 160 historic “Janes Cottages” built by E.P. Janes in the 1920s, this architectural gem could use an exterior renovation to restore its former glory.

Address: 198 W. Altadena Drive, Altadena, 91001

Listed for: $649,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,176 square feet (8,367-square-foot lot)

Features: Steep-pitched rooflines; rounded edges; living room with fireplace; spacious front and back yards

About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $837,000, down 7.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

15008 Larkspur St., Sylmar (Realtor.com)

SYLMAR: A spacious great room with dramatic beams and a towering stone fireplace serves as the centerpiece for this corner-lot two-story home in need of work both inside and out.

Address: 15008 Larkspur St., Sylmar, 91342

Listed for: $629,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,328 square feet (10,890-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; tile kitchen; French doors; spacious lot

About the area: In the 91342 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $558,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

6407 E. Marita St., Long Beach (Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: A glass-enclosed patio hangs off the back of this single-story home with white-painted beams and brick accents.

Address: 6407 E. Marita St., Long Beach, 90815

Listed for: $699,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,496 square feet (6,391-square-foot lot)

Features: Frontyard with lamppost; skylit kitchen; living room with mirrored walls; fenced back patio

About the area: In the 90815 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $756,000, up 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

487 Crosby St., Altadena (Realtor.com)

ALTADENA: This 94-year-old home features five different types of hardwood floors throughout its commodious common rooms.

Address: 487 Crosby St., Altadena, 91001

Listed for: $650,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,509 square feet (5,789-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; living room with white-painted brick fireplace; second-story bonus room; private backyard

About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $837,000, down 7.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

13437 Lochrin Lane, Sylmar (Realtor.com)

SYLMAR: A second-story balcony takes in sweeping mountain views from this 1970s home on a hill.

Address: 13437 Lochrin Lane, Sylmar, 91342

Listed for: $649,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,643 square feet (7,440-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom built-ins; master suite with spa tub; custom rock BBQ area; fruit trees

About the area: In the 91342 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $558,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2486 Pasadena Ave., Long Beach (Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: This four-unit property could be a possible investment opportunity complete with a duplex, a pair of one-bedroom apartments and a four-car garage.

Address: 2486 Pasadena Ave., Long Beach, 90806

Listed for: $689,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 1,960 square feet (5,928-square-foot lot)

Features: Gated lot; covered entry; grassy backyard; four-car garage

About the area: In the 90806 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $538,000, up 3.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.