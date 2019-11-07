Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Fixer-Uppers: What $650,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities

Fixer-Uppers | What $650,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
198 W. Altadena Drive, Altadena
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 7, 2019
5 AM
Share

Here’s a look at fixer-upper homes you can buy right now for $650,000 in Altadena, Sylmar and Long Beach in L.A. County.

ALTADENA: One of the 160 historic “Janes Cottages” built by E.P. Janes in the 1920s, this architectural gem could use an exterior renovation to restore its former glory.

Address: 198 W. Altadena Drive, Altadena, 91001

Listed for: $649,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,176 square feet (8,367-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Steep-pitched rooflines; rounded edges; living room with fireplace; spacious front and back yards

About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $837,000, down 7.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Fixer-Uppers | What $650,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
15008 Larkspur St., Sylmar
(Realtor.com)

SYLMAR: A spacious great room with dramatic beams and a towering stone fireplace serves as the centerpiece for this corner-lot two-story home in need of work both inside and out.

Advertisement

Address: 15008 Larkspur St., Sylmar, 91342

Listed for: $629,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,328 square feet (10,890-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; tile kitchen; French doors; spacious lot

About the area: In the 91342 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $558,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Fixer-Uppers | What $650,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
6407 E. Marita St., Long Beach
(Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: A glass-enclosed patio hangs off the back of this single-story home with white-painted beams and brick accents.

Address: 6407 E. Marita St., Long Beach, 90815

Listed for: $699,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,496 square feet (6,391-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Frontyard with lamppost; skylit kitchen; living room with mirrored walls; fenced back patio

About the area: In the 90815 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $756,000, up 9.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Fixer-Uppers | What $650,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
487 Crosby St., Altadena
(Realtor.com)

ALTADENA: This 94-year-old home features five different types of hardwood floors throughout its commodious common rooms.

Address: 487 Crosby St., Altadena, 91001

Listed for: $650,000 for three bedrooms, one bathroom in 1,509 square feet (5,789-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; living room with white-painted brick fireplace; second-story bonus room; private backyard

About the area: In the 91001 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $837,000, down 7.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Fixer-Uppers | What $650,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
13437 Lochrin Lane, Sylmar
(Realtor.com)

SYLMAR: A second-story balcony takes in sweeping mountain views from this 1970s home on a hill.

Address: 13437 Lochrin Lane, Sylmar, 91342

Listed for: $649,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,643 square feet (7,440-square-foot lot)

Features: Custom built-ins; master suite with spa tub; custom rock BBQ area; fruit trees

About the area: In the 91342 ZIP Code, based on 53 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $558,000, up 5.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Fixer-Uppers | What $650,000 buys right now in three L.A. County communities
2486 Pasadena Ave., Long Beach
(Realtor.com)

LONG BEACH: This four-unit property could be a possible investment opportunity complete with a duplex, a pair of one-bedroom apartments and a four-car garage.

Address: 2486 Pasadena Ave., Long Beach, 90806

Listed for: $689,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 1,960 square feet (5,928-square-foot lot)

Features: Gated lot; covered entry; grassy backyard; four-car garage

About the area: In the 90806 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $538,000, up 3.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement