Tiny homes: What $400,000 buys right now in three L.A. County cities

Here’s a look at homes under 1,000 square feet you can buy for roughly $400,000 right now in Pomona, Whittier and Compton in L.A. County.

POMONA: Down $60,000 from its original price, this two-bedroom home boasts remodeled living spaces, a grassy frontyard and a walled backyard with drought-tolerant landscaping.

Address: 950 E. Monterey Ave., Pomona, 91767

Listed for: $399,900 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 911 square feet (5,475-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Covered entry; living room with stone fireplace; bathrooms with designer tile; detached garage

About the area: In the 91767 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $439,000, up 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12532 Pacific Place, Whittier (Realtor.com)

WHITTIER: Columns frame the covered entry to this charming home by Route 72 in southwest Whittier.

Advertisement

Address: 12532 Pacific Place, Whittier, 90602

Listed for: $399,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 572 square feet (2,989-square-foot lot)

Features: Fresh interior and exterior paint; galley-style kitchen; new carpet in bedrooms; detached garage

About the area: In the 90602 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $575,000, down 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1714 W. Raymond St., Compton (Realtor.com)

COMPTON: A big yard with a storage shed sits behind this two-bedroom home near Compton/Woodley Airport.

Address: 1714 W. Raymond St., Compton, 90220

Listed for: $419,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 795 square feet (5,981-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Curb appeal; laminate floors; fenced backyard; storage shed

About the area: In the 90220 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $419,000, up 4.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2097 W. Orange Grove Ave., Pomona (Realtor.com)

POMONA: Fresh paint and new floors give this 1940s home with a detached garage an updated look.

Address: 2097 W. Orange Grove Ave., Pomona, 91768

Listed for: $395,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 984 square feet (6,616-square-foot lot)

Features: Grassy frontyard; recessed lighting; kitchen with granite countertops; spacious garage

About the area: In the 91768 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $423,000, up 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

10333 Beverly Blvd., Whittier (Realtor.com)

WHITTIER: Zoned for mixed use, this live-work home features curb appeal and a spacious parking lot out back for potential customers.

Address: 10333 Beverly Blvd., Whittier, 90601

Listed for: $398,900 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 588 square feet (3,263-square-foot lot)

Features: White picket fence; covered entry; crown molding; remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry

About the area: In the 90601 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $649,000, up 13.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

623 N. Pearl Ave., Compton (Realtor.com)

COMPTON: Built in the 1920s, this stucco home maintains its Spanish style with arched doorways and a clay tile roof.

Address: 623 N. Pearl Ave., Compton, 90221

Listed for: $409,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 922 square feet (3,891-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced property; corner lot; covered entry; plantation shutters

About the area: In the 90221 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $401,000, down 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.