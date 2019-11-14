Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Tiny homes: What $400,000 buys right now in three L.A. County cities

950 E. Monterey Ave., Pomona
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Nov. 14, 2019
5 AM
Here’s a look at homes under 1,000 square feet you can buy for roughly $400,000 right now in Pomona, Whittier and Compton in L.A. County.

POMONA: Down $60,000 from its original price, this two-bedroom home boasts remodeled living spaces, a grassy frontyard and a walled backyard with drought-tolerant landscaping.

Address: 950 E. Monterey Ave., Pomona, 91767

Listed for: $399,900 for two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms in 911 square feet (5,475-square-foot lot)

Features: Covered entry; living room with stone fireplace; bathrooms with designer tile; detached garage

About the area: In the 91767 ZIP Code, based on 23 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $439,000, up 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

12532 Pacific Place, Whittier
(Realtor.com)

WHITTIER: Columns frame the covered entry to this charming home by Route 72 in southwest Whittier.

Address: 12532 Pacific Place, Whittier, 90602

Listed for: $399,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 572 square feet (2,989-square-foot lot)

Features: Fresh interior and exterior paint; galley-style kitchen; new carpet in bedrooms; detached garage

About the area: In the 90602 ZIP Code, based on 12 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $575,000, down 0.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1714 W. Raymond St., Compton
(Realtor.com)

COMPTON: A big yard with a storage shed sits behind this two-bedroom home near Compton/Woodley Airport.

Address: 1714 W. Raymond St., Compton, 90220

Listed for: $419,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 795 square feet (5,981-square-foot lot)

Features: Curb appeal; laminate floors; fenced backyard; storage shed

About the area: In the 90220 ZIP Code, based on 18 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $419,000, up 4.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

2097 W. Orange Grove Ave., Pomona
(Realtor.com)

POMONA: Fresh paint and new floors give this 1940s home with a detached garage an updated look.

Address: 2097 W. Orange Grove Ave., Pomona, 91768

Listed for: $395,000 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 984 square feet (6,616-square-foot lot)

Features: Grassy frontyard; recessed lighting; kitchen with granite countertops; spacious garage

About the area: In the 91768 ZIP Code, based on eight sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $423,000, up 2.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

10333 Beverly Blvd., Whittier
(Realtor.com)

WHITTIER: Zoned for mixed use, this live-work home features curb appeal and a spacious parking lot out back for potential customers.

Address: 10333 Beverly Blvd., Whittier, 90601

Listed for: $398,900 for one bedroom, one bathroom in 588 square feet (3,263-square-foot lot)

Features: White picket fence; covered entry; crown molding; remodeled kitchen with custom cabinetry

About the area: In the 90601 ZIP Code, based on 19 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $649,000, up 13.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

623 N. Pearl Ave., Compton
(Realtor.com)

COMPTON: Built in the 1920s, this stucco home maintains its Spanish style with arched doorways and a clay tile roof.

Address: 623 N. Pearl Ave., Compton, 90221

Listed for: $409,900 for two bedrooms, one bathroom in 922 square feet (3,891-square-foot lot)

Features: Fenced property; corner lot; covered entry; plantation shutters

About the area: In the 90221 ZIP Code, based on 11 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $401,000, down 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
