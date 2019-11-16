Home of the Week: A little bit country in Studio City

This barn-inspired residence sits amid native trees, orchards and gardens in Colfax Meadows, the Studio City neighborhood named for Schuyler Colfax, who served as vice president under President Ulysses S. Grant from 1869 to 1873.

Three types of siding, metal chimneys and gooseneck-style exterior lights bring a pastoral vibe to the two-story home. Inside, open-concept living spaces sit beneath vaulted ceilings with thick beams and trusses.

Location: 4047 Beck Ave., Studio City, 91604

Asking price: $6.35 million

Year built: 2009

Architect: Gus Duffy

Living area: 6,000 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 0.51 acre

Features: Open-concept floor plan; beamed ceilings; polished concrete floors; four wood-burning fireplaces; sliding barn-style doors; center-island kitchen; mud room; separate guesthouse; orchard; vegetable gardens

About the area: In the 91604 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.39 million, a 46.5% increase compared with the same month last year, according to Redfin.com.

Agents: Fred Holley, CORE Real Estate Group, (310) 780-7653, and Jana Jones-Duffy, Coldwell Banker, (310) 612-0831

