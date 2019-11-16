Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Home of the Week: A little bit country in Studio City

The barn-inspired home, designed by architect Gus Duffy, sits behind gates on half an acre of grounds in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood. Listed for $6.35 million, the 6,000-square-foot home features polished concrete floors, sliding barn-style doors and vaulted ceilings with thick beams. A mix of siding and carriage-style garage doors reinforce the home’s pastoral look. Native trees, orchards and gardens surround the estate, which has a swimming pool and an outdoor dining patio.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
Outside the Studio City home.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
Inside the barn-inspired home.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
A light-filled room.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
Native trees, orchards and gardens surround the estate.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
The home is 6,000 square feet.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
The home was designed by architect Gus Duffy.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
The kitchen.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
The kitchen.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
A bedroom.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
Laundry room.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
The home has a swimming pool and an outdoor dining patio.  (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Nov. 16, 2019
5 AM
This barn-inspired residence sits amid native trees, orchards and gardens in Colfax Meadows, the Studio City neighborhood named for Schuyler Colfax, who served as vice president under President Ulysses S. Grant from 1869 to 1873.

Three types of siding, metal chimneys and gooseneck-style exterior lights bring a pastoral vibe to the two-story home. Inside, open-concept living spaces sit beneath vaulted ceilings with thick beams and trusses.

Location: 4047 Beck Ave., Studio City, 91604

Asking price: $6.35 million

Year built: 2009

Architect: Gus Duffy

Living area: 6,000 square feet, six bedrooms, six bathrooms

Lot size: 0.51 acre

Features: Open-concept floor plan; beamed ceilings; polished concrete floors; four wood-burning fireplaces; sliding barn-style doors; center-island kitchen; mud room; separate guesthouse; orchard; vegetable gardens

About the area: In the 91604 ZIP Code, based on 40 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $1.39 million, a 46.5% increase compared with the same month last year, according to Redfin.com.

Agents: Fred Holley, CORE Real Estate Group, (310) 780-7653, and Jana Jones-Duffy, Coldwell Banker, (310) 612-0831

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
