Robin Williams’ Northern California home hits the market at $7.25 million

The Northern California estate of late actor and comedian Robin Williams has come up for sale at $7.25 million.

Located in Paradise Clay, an enclave that hugs the Tiburon peninsula, the single-story Mediterranean residence sits on a double lot abutting San Francisco Bay.

The roughly 6,500-square-foot house, built in 1987, has six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms, a wood-paneled library/den and an office. Walls of windows in the living room and kitchen look out toward the bay.

A swimming pool with a spa and stone patios fill out the grounds.

Williams, who graduated from Redwood High School in Marin County, bought the property through a trust in 2008 for $4.05 million, public records show. Following his death in 2014 at 63, the property was transferred the following year to a trust tied to his widow, Susan Williams.

Among the world’s most successful entertainers of his time, the comic rose to fame in the late 1970s with his starring role on the sitcom “Mork & Mindy,” a spinoff of the popular “Happy Days.” As a film actor, Williams is remembered for prominent roles in “Good Morning, Vietnam” (1987) and “Dead Poets Society” (1989). He won an Oscar for his supporting role in “Good Will Hunting” (1997).

Compass’ Wright-Mulligan Team holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.