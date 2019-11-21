The Weeknd buys a penthouse in Westwood’s Beverly West for $21 million

Abel Tesfaye, the singer-songwriter better known as The Weeknd, has bought one of the remaining penthouses at the Beverly West, a boutique condominium tower in Westwood, in one of the highest condo sales ever recorded in the Los Angeles area.

The “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills” singer paid $21 million — or about $2,555 a square foot — for the residence, which occupies the entire 18th floor. Select designer-curated furnishings were negotiated separately, according to real estate sources familiar with the deal.

The sale ties real estate developer Richard Lewis’ June purchase of another Beverly West penthouse for the most expensive condo sale in L.A. County this year, records show. The two sales are the most paid for a condo in the Los Angeles area since 2010, when Candy Spelling purchased a two-floor penthouse at the Century building in Century City for about $35 million.

1 / 22 The great room. (Jim Bartsch) 2 / 22 Floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room. (Jim Bartsch) 3 / 22 The great room at night. (Jim Bartsch) 4 / 22 The wine closet. (Jim Bartsch) 5 / 22 The bar in the great room. (Jim Bartsch) 6 / 22 Curated artwork pops behind the bar. (Jim Bartsch) 7 / 22 The great room during the day. (Jim Bartsch) 8 / 22 The dining room. (Jim Bartsch) 9 / 22 The kitchen. (Jim Bartsch) 10 / 22 The master bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 11 / 22 The master bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 12 / 22 The master suite sitting room. (Jim Bartsch) 13 / 22 The master bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 14 / 22 The master bathroom has a soaking tub. (Jim Bartsch) 15 / 22 There are glass-enclosed showers. (Jim Bartsch) 16 / 22 A floating vanity in the junior suite bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 17 / 22 A bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 18 / 22 The junior suite. (Jim Bartsch) 19 / 22 A bedroom. (Jim Bartsch) 20 / 22 A bathroom. (Jim Bartsch) 21 / 22 The powder room. (Jim Bartsch) 22 / 22 The gym. (Jim Bartsch)

Advertisement

Hilton & Hyland’s Bill Simpson, who is an exclusive listing agent for the Beverly West, said people are starting to recognize and appreciate the perks, privacy and location afforded by high-rise living.

And its not just older homebuyers who are buying into the lifestyle.

“When you have a buyer like [Tesfaye], it speaks to the market,” Simpson said. “The younger generation is getting hip to vertical living.”

Tesfaye’s penthouse was one of four that hit the market in August and carried a price tag north of $23 million. Occupying the top floors of the 22-story high-rise, each penthouse was designed to fit a certain personality and features a unique design with curated materials and distinct color palettes.

Advertisement

The penthouse Tesfaye purchased is called the “Mogul” and boasts a dark, masculine palette of deep navy blue complemented by walnut wood paneling. The 8,215-square-foot residence also has a designer kitchen, imported wide-plank oak floors, high-end fixtures and direct elevator access. Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views in nearly every direction.

“This penthouse was designed for a mogul, and it’s a mogul who is buying it,” said building project manager Eric Jencks.

Jencks said Tesfaye fits a similar profile to others who have bought in the building: individuals who don’t want to be in a homogeneous living space, but also don’t want to lose the privacy offered by an estate or single-family home.

“The Beverly West has no common areas besides the amenities floor,” he said. “Every owner goes up on their short elevator ride to their own airspace.”

The Beverly West building, developed by United Arab Emirates real estate company Emaar Properties, has 35 units and features a 24-hour concierge, a gym and a saltwater swimming pool. On the rooftop is a helipad.

Jeff Hyland and Susan Pekich of Hilton & Hyland shared the listing with Simpson. Angel Salvador of The Agency represented Tesfaye in the sale.