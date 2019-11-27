Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson sells Lake Arrowhead chalet for $2.85 million

Legendary singer-songwriter Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys has sold his home on Lake Arrowhead for $2.85 million.

The chalet-inspired home, built in 2012, overlooks the water and includes a single, solar-powered dock slip and a lakeside deck. Tall spires, brown-shingle siding and stone accents give the multilevel house a storybook feel.

Past the iron and wood front doors, the home opens to a great room with vaulted and beamed ceilings. A fireplace sits at the far end of the room, which adjoins the formal dining room. The center-island kitchen completes the open-concept space.

The living space, some 4,500 square feet, also has a lower-level family/game room, five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. An elevator services each of the three floors.

Wilson, 77, wrote such Beach Boys hits as “Good Vibrations” and was inducted with the group into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He has gone on to release 11 solo albums, including “No Pier Pressure” in 2015.

The property originally came up for sale in 2016 for about $3.3 million and was more recently listed for $2.999 million. Public records show Wilson and his wife, Melinda, bought the house in 2012 for $2.1 million.

Joseph Evans of Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty was the listing agent. Nadine Knuckles of Realty Executives represented the buyer.