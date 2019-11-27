Culver City’s Lindberg Park neighborhood notches a record home sale

It may not be the biggest sale, as far as Los Angeles-area home sales go, but a record is still a record.

In Culver City’s Lindberg Park neighborhood, a newly built home has sold for $2,687,500, the most ever paid for a single-family home in the area, according to real estate agents with knowledge of the sale.

The transaction further raises the bar for the neighborhood that saw another home sell in September for $2.635 million. The previous high for the area, set in 2018, was roughly $2.487 million, property records show.

1 / 15 The front of the Culver City home. (Douglas Elliman) 2 / 15 The dining room. (Douglas Elliman) 3 / 15 The kitchen. (Douglas Elliman) 4 / 15 The family room. (Douglas Elliman) 5 / 15 The family room opens to a deck. (Douglas Elliman) 6 / 15 The master bedroom. (Douglas Elliman) 7 / 15 The master bathroom. (Douglas Elliman) 8 / 15 The master bathroom. (Douglas Elliman) 9 / 15 One of the dual walk-in closets in the master bedroom. (Douglas Elliman) 10 / 15 The upstairs landing. (Douglas Elliman) 11 / 15 A bedroom. (Douglas Elliman) 12 / 15 An office. (Douglas Elliman) 13 / 15 The laundry room. (Douglas Elliman) 14 / 15 The house has an attached accessory dwelling unit. (Douglas Elliman) 15 / 15 A kitchenette in the accessory dwelling unit. (Douglas Elliman)

Completed this year, the boxy contemporary has high ceilings, white oak floors and red cedar accents throughout 3,000 square feet of living space. At its heart is an open-concept dining area and a kitchen with a massive island/bar. Past the kitchen area, the family room has a pocketing wall of glass that opens to a deck.

Five bedrooms and four bathrooms include a master suite with 13-foot-high ceilings and dual closets. An attached one-bedroom accessory dwelling unit, which has a private entrance, adds an additional 400 square feet of living space.

Ryan Shaw of Douglas Elliman was the listing agent. Debbie Weiss of Keller Williams Realty represented the buyer.

Culver City registered as the 89th most expensive U.S. ZIP Code in 2019 with a median sale price of $1.475 million, according to a study by PropertyShark. It is among 21 L.A. County zips that ranked among the nation’s 100 priciest.