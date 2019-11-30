Home of the Week: Bel-Air contemporary can handle a party crowd

This contemporary residence by architect Mark Rios was designed as a series of ledges that extend outward from a sloping hillside. Open-concept living spaces on the main level feature glass doors that seamlessly blend the interior and exterior space. On the top floor, a screening room opens to the party deck — an oversized terrace set up for outdoor entertaining.

Location: 833 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, 90077

Asking price: $32.5 million

Year built: 2014

Living area: 11,000 square feet, six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.97 acre

Features: Open-concept floor plan; floor-to-ceiling glass doors; stone, wood and glass wall finishes; chef’s kitchen; spa/steam room; library; screening room; rooftop deck; swimming pool; Japanese-inspired gardens

About the area: In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on 17 sales, the median price for residential sales over the last month was $1.93 million, a 22.7% decrease year-over-year, according to Redfin.com

Agents: Linda May and Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland

