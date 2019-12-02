Former Mike Love estate in Santa Barbara is ready for its next beach boy

Talk about some good vibrations. A Santa Barbara estate once owned by the Beach Boys’ Mike Love is for sale at $14.95 million.

The gated, oceanfront retreat covers 2.5 acres including a bluff with unobstructed views of the Channel Islands. Made up of five cottages, guest quarters, a music studio, a workshop and a storage shed, the property contains a total of 15 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms across more than 10,500 square feet of living space.

The largest house (aptly named Love Cottage) has more than 3,000 square feet including loft space. It sits near two patios surrounded by lawn.

Open beam ceilings, fireplaces and skylights are among interior features. An observation deck with a spa sits on the bluff overlooking the surf.

Love, 78, is a singer, songwriter and co-founder of the rock band, formed in 1961 and credited with creating the “California Sound.” His early lyrics focused on surfing, cars and girls. Among the group’s hit songs were “I Get Around,” “Fun, Fun, Fun” and “Good Vibrations.”

Daniel Zia and the Zia Group of Keller Williams Realty have the listing.

