Hot Property

Former Laker Jordan Hill sells Georgia mansion with indoor basketball court

Spanning 10,500 square feet on half an acre, the dramatic mansion features seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms, a movie theater, gym, billiards room and full-size indoor basketball court.
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Dec. 3, 2019
11:46 AM
After nearly a year on the market, Jordan Hill’s custom Georgia home has finally found a buyer. The former Laker sold his amenity-filled mansion for $1.75 million, or $350,000 shy of his January asking price, records show.

The 10,500-square-foot pad sits on half an acre in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, where Akon listed his five-acre estate two years ago for about $7 million.

Dramatic in style, the residence boasts expansive living spaces with bold shades of black and gray. There’s also an orange movie theater, a blue billiards room, an emerald green lounge and a purple gym.

The foyer.
The great room.
The kitchen.
The dining room.
The second story.
The master bedroom.
The master bathroom.
The movie theater.
The billiards room.
The gym.
The basketball court.
The exterior.
The swimming pool.

Past a massive porte-cochère, a marble foyer with dual staircases kicks things off. The sleek space overlooks a step-down great room with walls of windows and two-story ceilings. Other common spaces include a stainless steel kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room with custom tile floors.

Seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms finish off the floor plan. In the master suite, an enclosed sleeping area expands to a carpet-lined lounge and crimson-hued bathroom.

The property also tacks on a pool house and full-size indoor basketball court. Out back, an outdoor kitchen overlooks a custom swimming pool with a grotto-style spa and slide.

Eric Walton of Pristine Palaces Realty held the listing. Bernard Brown Jr. of BHGRE Metro Brokers represented the buyer.

Following a successful college career at the University of Arizona, Hill was drafted by the New York Knicks with the eighth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. The 32-year-old spent eight years in the league, including three full seasons with the Lakers.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
