Former Laker Jordan Hill sells Georgia mansion with indoor basketball court

After nearly a year on the market, Jordan Hill’s custom Georgia home has finally found a buyer. The former Laker sold his amenity-filled mansion for $1.75 million, or $350,000 shy of his January asking price, records show.

The 10,500-square-foot pad sits on half an acre in the Atlanta suburb of Alpharetta, where Akon listed his five-acre estate two years ago for about $7 million.

Dramatic in style, the residence boasts expansive living spaces with bold shades of black and gray. There’s also an orange movie theater, a blue billiards room, an emerald green lounge and a purple gym.

1 / 13 The foyer. (Realtor.com) 2 / 13 The great room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 13 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 13 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 13 The second story. (Realtor.com) 6 / 13 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 13 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 13 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 9 / 13 The billiards room. (Realtor.com) 10 / 13 The gym. (Realtor.com) 11 / 13 The basketball court. (Realtor.com) 12 / 13 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 13 / 13 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Past a massive porte-cochère, a marble foyer with dual staircases kicks things off. The sleek space overlooks a step-down great room with walls of windows and two-story ceilings. Other common spaces include a stainless steel kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room with custom tile floors.

Seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms finish off the floor plan. In the master suite, an enclosed sleeping area expands to a carpet-lined lounge and crimson-hued bathroom.

The property also tacks on a pool house and full-size indoor basketball court. Out back, an outdoor kitchen overlooks a custom swimming pool with a grotto-style spa and slide.

Eric Walton of Pristine Palaces Realty held the listing. Bernard Brown Jr. of BHGRE Metro Brokers represented the buyer.



Advertisement

Following a successful college career at the University of Arizona, Hill was drafted by the New York Knicks with the eighth overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. The 32-year-old spent eight years in the league, including three full seasons with the Lakers.