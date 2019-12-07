Home of the Week: A modern aerie in Montecito

A meandering drive leads past a creek bed to the front entrance of this contemporary-style estate in the Montecito foothills. Beyond glass front doors are radiating wood-lined ceilings, stained-glass clerestories and walls of windows with ocean views. A second-story deck provides another perch for taking in the scenery.

Location: 1800 E. Mountain Drive, Santa Barbara, 93108

Asking price: $4.999 million

Year built: 2001

Living area: 3,205 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 1.41 acres

Features: Open-concept floor plan; vaulted wood-lined ceilings; stained-glass clerestory windows; living room with concrete fireplace; custom kitchen; massage/yoga room; view deck; professional landscaping; guest studio

About the area: In the 93108 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for residential sales in the last month was $3.2 million, a 53.9% increase year over year, according to Redfin.com

Agents: Jenny Easter and Nancy Kogevinas, (805) 969-5026, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

