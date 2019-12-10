Onetime Jack Palance estate in BHPO offered at $3.895 million

In the Beverly Hills Post Office area, the former home of Oscar-winning actor Jack Palance is back up for sale at $3.895 million, down from $4.795 million earlier this year.

Built in 1940, the Georgian Colonial Revival-style home was designed by architect-to-the-stars Paul R. Williams. Palance owned the house from 1950 until 1974, when it was sold to film and television director Stuart Rosenberg of “Cool Hand Luke” fame. More recently, it’s been home to producer Seth Ersoff.

Under Ersoff’s direction, the two-story has been renovated but retains its graceful entry and original molding. An open-plan kitchen with an island/bar, marble-clad bathrooms and modern fixtures are among updates of note. The five bedrooms and five bathrooms include both guest and staff suites.

French doors open to the backyard, where brick borders a saltwater swimming pool and spa. A fire pit, lawn and a motor court with two entrances complete the grounds.

Palance, who died in 2006 at 87, won an Academy Award for his role in the comedy “City Slickers” (1991), starring Billy Crystal. The film noir thriller “Sudden Fear” (1952) and the western “Shane” (1953) are among his other notable roles.

Todd Marks of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Michael Eisenberg of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.