Dwyane Wade drops price of Miami Beach mansion to $29 million

As Dwyane Wade enjoys his first year of retirement in L.A., the retired basketball star is still looking to wrap up some real estate business across the country. The three-time NBA champion floated his Miami Beach mansion for sale in September at $32.5 million, but with no takers, he just lowered the price to $29 million.

The listing arrived about a year after he and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, paid around $6 million for an 8,650-square-foot home in Sherman Oaks. The pair are adjusting to life in the Valley now, and Wade’s oldest son Zaire plays basketball with LeBron James’ son for Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, The Times previously reported.

His home in Florida is even bigger than his new place. Clocking in at nearly 12,000 square feet, the waterfront Mediterranean mansion sits on an acre overlooking Biscayne Bay.

The two-story spot wraps around a verdant courtyard, and out back, a spiral staircase from the second story descends to an entertainer’s patio with a swimming pool and private dock. Other outdoor amenities include a cabana with a kitchen and a Miami Heat-themed basketball court.

Inside are six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, as well as a handful of expansive living spaces under wood beams. A trio of arched French doors line the living room. The chef’s kitchen adds a massive center island. For entertaining, there’s a wine cellar and movie theater. The master suite expands to an office and marble bathroom, as well as an ocean-view deck.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Wade, 37, spent most of his 17-year career with the Miami Heat, leading the team to three NBA championships and winning Finals MVP in 2006. A 13-time All-Star, he’s the Heat’s all-time leader in points, games, assists and steals.



He shelled out $10.645 million for the property in 2010, records show, and the home was built five years later.